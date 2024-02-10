7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, February 10, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Rain and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. High near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light northwest wind.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
