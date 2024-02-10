 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, February 10, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today
Rain and thunderstorms before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 1pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. High near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light northwest wind.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

