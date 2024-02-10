Artist-in-Residence Program Now Accepting Applicants

WARREN, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service announced the acceptance of applicants for the 2024 Artist-in-Residence Program at the Allegheny National Forest.

(Pictured above: Artist in-Residence, Warren Bensken, shows his centennial-themed print, composed of a silhouette of Pennsylvania with the words Greetings from Allegheny National Forest, at the demonstration program held inside Laughing Owl Press, shop shelves with merchandise is in the background.)

Applications for this year’s summer and fall residencies will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The Artist-in-Residence Program provides artists of all mediums the opportunity to pursue their craft outside of their normal environments. The three-week program immerses chosen applicants into the natural setting of Allegheny National Forest to inspire their works.

Artists will receive three weeks of free housing and a stipend, as well as easy access to the forest, field trips with Forest Service staff, and networking opportunities with local arts organizations. Artists of all experience levels and mediums are encouraged to apply.

“Art is about storytelling. It allows for the creation of multiple narratives of our lives, both individually and as a whole,” said Artist-in-Residence Program Coordinator Kate Fenstermacher. “We are intrinsically connected to the future and what we do now and how we speak about our public lands sets the stage for the next 100 years. The Forest hopes to broaden and diversify the conversation of why public lands are vital and to share with communities the importance of conserving natural spaces.”

Please visit our AiR Program webpage for information on how to apply.

For questions, please reach out to Kate Fenstermacher at katherine.fenstermacher@usda.gov or 814-363-6049.

