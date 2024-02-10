Carrie Ann Parker



Carrie Ann (Shaw) Parker, 43, of Emlenton (Rockland Township), went Home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday morning, February 8, 2024.

She passed away with her husband by her side at UPMC Northwest, following a brief illness.

She was born in Marietta, Ohio on November 17, 1980 to Blaine and Sondra (Holcumb) Shaw.

Carrie attended the Clarion County Career Center to obtain her licensed practical nursing (LPN) training.

She was a faithful and active member of the Venus Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Carrie enjoyed fishing and sewing. She loved being a Mom and playing with her son. She loved her God, her family, and her nursing career.

Carrie was always there to help others in their time of need. She was a an avid prayer warrior, and had a loving and forgiving heart.

She worked as an LPN for Concordia Nursing Services.

Carrie was married in Somerset, Kentucky on September 26, 2003 to Eric B. Parker, and he survives. Also surviving is their son, Ashton Parker of Emlenton.

She is also survived by her mother, Sondra Shaw of Benton, Arkansas; and her siblings: Denise Jones of Hurst, Texas, Jeffrey Shaw (Jennifer) of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Nina Wright (Dale) of Benton, Arkansas, Suzanne Henshaw (Chris) of Farmington, New Mexico, and Timothy Shaw (Norma) of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law also survive.

She was preceded in death by her father, Blaine Shaw; and her grandparents Allard.

Friends and family may visit from noon-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 24th at the Pilgrim Holiness Church, 1880 County Line Rd., Venus, PA 16364. A memorial service will follow Saturday at 1 p.m. in the church, officiated by Rev. Joshua Peck.

Memorial donations to assist the family may be made online to a Go Fund Me account. To donate, please visit : https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-carrie-ann-shaw-parker?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch&utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to Carrie’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

