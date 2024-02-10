Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Valentine Heart Brownies

Steal hearts this Valentine’s Day with brownies that have cute frosting centers!

Ingredients

1 package fudge brownie mix (13×9-in. pan size)

1/4 teaspoon mint extract



1/2 cup butter, softened1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar1/4 teaspoon vanilla extractRed paste food coloring, optional1/4 cup baking cocoaHeart-shaped sprinkles, optional

Directions

1. Prepare brownie mix according to package directions, adding mint extract to batter. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking pan. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cream the butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla and, if desired, food coloring until light and fluffy, 3-4 minutes. Transfer to a pastry bag. Set aside.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Dust with cocoa; set aside. Cut brownies into 15 rectangles. Using a 1-1/2-in. heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out a heart from the center of each brownie. Reserve cutout centers for another use. Place brownies on prepared baking sheet. Pipe frosting into centers of brownies; if desired top with sprinkles.

