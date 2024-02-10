Clarion Professor to Deliver Renowned Frederick Douglass Speech on February 14

CLARION, Pa. — Dr. Joseph Croskey will commemorate the birthday of Frederick Douglass by delivering one of Douglass’ renowned speeches, “Progress Through Struggle,” at noon on Wednesday, February 14, via Zoom.

Croskey is a PennWest Clarion professor and director of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education’s Frederick Douglass Institute.

The speech is part of PennWest’s Black History Month celebration.

This year’s theme, “The Power of Community: Our Strength is in Our Unity,” highlights the importance of Black Americans and allies coming together as a collective force. It recognizes that when we stand united, we have the power to create positive change, overcome adversity, and build a better future for all.

By embracing our shared history and supporting one another, we can harness the strength of our community to uplift and empower each other.

In addition to Croskey’s presentation, the Clarion campus will be treated to a free performance of Zuzu African Acrobats, a Tanzanian troupe that bases its performance on 2,000 years of history, celebrating their niche culture of Dar Es Salaam through acrobatics, live music, singing, and dancing.

The Clarion performance will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, in Gemmell MPR.

For more information about Black History Month events on PennWest’s campuses, visit www.pennwest.edu/news/pennwest-black-history-month-2024.

