EXPLORE’S VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION: Shop Local for Your Significant Other
EXPLORE’S VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION features local deals from businesses throughout Clarion County and surrounding areas. Invest in the community and Shop Local!
GIFTS, SERVICES, AND ACCOMMODATIONS
PERMANENT MAKEUP BY SHERRY RAAB
Gift Certificates are Available. Call 814-229-9352.
THE LOCATION: 10790 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sherry.raabe.
SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA
This Valentine’s Day- Love Yourself!
Book any of our Valentine’s Day specials on Wednesday, February 14, and be pampered and relax in our chaise lounges, with a warm herbal neck wrap, luscious chocolates, and a lovely bubbly!
Can’t come on Valentine’s Day, you can still book any of the specials Feb 5-23, or purchase a gift certificate for a later date.
Valentine’s Day Specials:
– Chocolate Covered Berry Facial- $75
– Pucker Up Buttercup! $100 off Full Syringe Volbella, and receive Free HA5 Smooth and Plump Lip System Free, or $50 off one half syringe
– 5 free units of Botox with 30 units of Botox
– Free Dermaplaning with a Diamond Glow Facial.
Chocolate Covered Berry Facial:
Nourish your skin and delight your senses with this decadent facial, featuring chocolate, creamy marshmallow extract, and Australian Super-Berries. Our professional-grade skin care products deliver potent antioxidants of cocoa and berries, with the hydrating and calming properties of marshmallow extract to brighten, firm, and hydrate your skin. It includes an eye treatment to revitalize the sensitive skin around the eye. Pampering, relaxing, and therapeutic all in one!
This facial can be scheduled for any time, but on Valentine’s Day, you will end with a warm neck wrap, while you enjoy Lucious chocolates and a glass of champagne!
Pucker up Buttercup!
Now you can have a more kissable pout with Juvederm Volbella! A hyaluronic acid filler that moves with the lips for enhanced but natural-looking lips, lasting up to a year.
For a limited time save $100 on Volbella 1 ml and receive a free HA 5 Smooth and Plump Lip System, ($57 value) Or save $50 on Volbella .5 ml.
Special appointments are available on Valentine’s Day, and enjoy a warm neck wrap, luscious chocolates, and a glass of champagne!
(promotional pricing is available until 2/29/23 and a gift of HA 5 while supplies last)
Relaxation for the Wrinkles
A little self-love for your wrinkles goes a long way. You don’t look mad; you look rested and refreshed! Receive 5 free units of Botox with a Botox treatment of 30 units or more. (Double Alle points this month) Mention this promo when booking.
Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend!
Treat yourself to the Diamond exfoliation facial with infusion of hydrators, anti-oxidants, and growth factors. Immediate tightened pores and radiant skin. This Valentine’s Day receive a free Dermaplaning prior to your Diamond Glow, for a more illuminating glow. Mention this ad when booking.
THE LOCATION: 420 Wood St, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimplySkinMedicalSpa
TIONESTA BUILDERS SUPPLY
“Just in time for Valentine’s Day…How about a new kitchen or bathroom? Stop at one of the showrooms today!”
THE LOCATION: 81 T-580, Shippenville, PA 16254/and 613 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
F.L. CROOKS & CO.
THE MOST IMPORTANT 3 WORDS
“I LOVE YOU”
THE LOCATION: 539 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FLCrooksCo
C&A TREES
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING!
THE LOCATION: 53 Tree Lane, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/catrees814
DAN SMITH’S CANDIES & GIFTS
Chocolate-covered Strawberries Available on February 12, 13 & 14; One pound $24.95; ½ pound $13.00. Call 814-227-2255 to order. Walk-ins are welcome while supplies last.
Shop Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts for this Valentine’s Day!
THE LOCATION: 622 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dan.smithscandies/
REGEN RX
Give the gift they really want!
Take advantage of these great offers happening February 1st to February 14th at Regen Rx.
25% off a Platinum Hydrafacial with a free lip perk to exfoliate, hydrate, and smooth your lips for a luscious plumped-up look
Get 25% off a skincare product purchase with a SkinPen treatment
25% off a HEIT treatment with the purchase of a massage
25% off an Aesthetics or a Regen Rx IV Infusion – their most comprehensive IV formulation that combines NAD+, vitamins, amino acids, glutathione, and MICC to help promote proper metabolism and resiliency
$10 B12 IM shots to regulate metabolism, boost immunity, increase energy levels, and assist with mental clarity
Offers end February 14th. Treatment must be received by February 29, 2024.
THE LOCATION: 457 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA, United States, 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spineandextremitiescenter
LONG SHOT AMMO & ARMS
Available times:
– Friday, February 9th, at 2:00 p.m.
– Sunday, February 11th, at 10:00 a.m.
THE LOCATION: 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LongShotAmmoAndArms
VALENTINE’S DAY GETAWAY AT CAMP COFFMAN
Escape to romance in the heart of nature at Camp Coffman!
Treat your loved one to a cozy retreat in our A-Frame Cabin or the enchanting Treehouse Cabin for just $350 for a 2-night stay. Choose from two romantic weekends: Feb 9-11 or Feb 16-18, 2024. Make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable! Book your stay now at bit.ly/coffmancalllog and surprise your Valentine with a nature-inspired getaway they’ll cherish forever.
THE LOCATION: 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, PA 16319
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YMCACampCoffman
REDBANK CHEVROLET
If you want to get your valentine a new car, we can help with that! If you want to surprise your valentine with a detail on their current vehicle, we can help with that too!
If your valentine doesn’t like red, we have more colors to choose from! Take a look at our new and pre-owned inventory!
New – https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=new
Used – https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/VehicleSearchResults?search=used
THE LOCATION: 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedbankChevrolet
BAUER WAGNER PROPERTIES – JACUZZI SUITE
Book Now for Valentine’s Day!
THE LOCATION: Just Off I-80, in Clarion Borough, PA 16214
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bauerwagnerproperties
24 SEVEN PERMANENT MAKEUP BY SHANNA
15% off new bookings during the month of February!
THE LOCATION: 12030 Route 338, Knox, PA 16232
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/24sevenpermanentmakeup
If you are interested in adding your Valentine’s Day Specials to this guide, email news@exploreClarion.com for more information.
RESTAURANTS
SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT
Treat your significant other to dinner at Sweet Basil on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14th.
The restaurant will be running their regular menu until 3:00 p.m. Then, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., they will be serving their Valentine’s Day menu only. Take-out off the Valentine’s menu will be available. Reservations are NOT being accepted.
THE LOCATION: 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweetbasilrestaurantandbar
COUSIN BASILS RESTAURANT
The Valentine’s Day menu will be offered from Friday, February 9, through Sunday, February 18.
THE LOCATION: 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CousinBasilsRestaurantandBar
WANANGO COUNTRY CLUB
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and Chef Jeff has come up with some amazing specials for you! Reservations are highly recommended but not required. Send us a message or call 814-676-8133 to make yours!
THE LOCATION: 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WanangoCountryClub
