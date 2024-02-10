 

SPONSORED: Michael Wise Assumes Role of Broker of Record at Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty

Saturday, February 10, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

michael wise
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Wise assumed the role of Broker of Record at Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns Realty on January 1st, 2024.

Michael took his exams on Saturday, July 15th, and his license was issued on July 17th, 2023. He started with Coldwell Banker in Eastern Pennsylvania back in 2007. Michael has now been in the Clarion area for around 11 years.

Please call Michael Wise and the rest of the Burns & Burns Realty team for any of your real estate needs at 814-226-6050!

Coldwell Banker Burns & Burns
859 E. Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214

Coldwell Banker


