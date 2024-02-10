 

Thomas “Tommy” Reynolds, III

Saturday, February 10, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Thomas Richard Reynolds III (Tommy), 38, of Oil City, PA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

He was born in San Bernadino, California, and moved to the Pennsylvania area.

Tommy was a dedicated family man, and he and his wife both doted on their daughters as well as their beloved pets Gigi, Kobe, and Bruno.

A sports fan, Tommy enjoyed serving as his daughters’ baseball coach, and was a passionate LA Lakers and Las Vegas Raiders fan. He was a craftsman and a member of the Pittsburgh Cement Masons Union.

Tommy is survived by his wife Christy Oliverio-Reynolds, and daughters Alice, 10, and Zoey, 7. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends.

A memorial will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Friday, February 16, 2024, from noon – 3 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.

The family requests no flowers. Donations for the family are welcome, and can be made by contacting Christy’s sister Teressa at: tjoliverio@yahoo.com.

Online condolences to Tommy’s family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.


