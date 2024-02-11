7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then snow likely. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
A chance of flurries before 2pm, then a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Wednesday Night
A chance of flurries before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
