American Cancer Society Daffodil Days Will Help to Cure Those Wintertime Blues

Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. – Mother Nature might be saying it’s winter, but the American Cancer Society is helping you to think spring with the return of Daffodil Days.

This colorful first flower of spring represents a campaign that brings hope to cancer patients, their caregivers, and families, while providing much-needed funding to support the groundbreaking research, programs, and services of the American Cancer Society.

“Cancer touches us all in one way or another,” noted Nikki Carey, Senior Development Manager and Clarion resident. “By supporting the American Cancer Society through Daffodil Days, you are not only warming the hearts of others and bringing smiles to their faces, but you are also helping the American Cancer Society to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

For many years, individuals, small businesses, and large corporations have supported ACS through the Daffodil Days campaign by making donations for flowers that have been used to brighten the spirits of loved ones or to say thank you to employees, friends, clients, and colleagues. Based on your donation amount, different options are available:

  • $12 donation
  • Bunch of 10 regular daffodil stems
  • $15 donation
  • Potted mini daffodils, or
  • Bunch of 10 assorted tulip stems
  • $25 donation
  • Gift of Hope (supports the donation and delivery of flowers to patients in local cancer center, and hospice).

Corporate donors wishing to secure large quantities for their entire office should call for options and pricing.

Orders are being taken now through February 13. Flowers arrive the week of March 18. For information on ordering flowers for the Clarion County area, please contact Nikki Carey at nikki.carey@cancer.org or 614.929.0358.


