 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Carl Hetrick

Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Carl Hetrick served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Carl A. Hetrick

Born: September 15, 1930

Died: January 15, 2024

Hometown: Mayport, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 1952 to May 1954 during the Korean War.

Following Carl’s funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade.

He was laid to rest at the North Freedom Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American HQ logo 2023 (1)


 All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at https://allamericanhq.com/

 www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.