All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Carl Hetrick
Carl Hetrick served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Carl A. Hetrick
Born: September 15, 1930
Died: January 15, 2024
Hometown: Mayport, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Carl proudly served his country in the United States Army from May 1952 to May 1954 during the Korean War.
Following Carl’s funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post #354 of New Bethlehem American Legion honored their fallen comrade.
He was laid to rest at the North Freedom Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
