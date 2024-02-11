 

SPONSORED: Need Salt? Heeter Lumber Has You Covered

Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

20220215_101430Need salt? Heeter Lumber has your sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots covered.

Heeter Lumber with four convenient locations in Knox, Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, and Sligo is fully stocked with all your ice melt and snow removal needs.

Heeter Lumber has American Rock Salt in 10- or 50-pound bags, 50-pound bags of DowFlake Calcium Chloride Flake, or Peladow Calcium Chloride Pellets.

You can buy salt by the bag or by the pallet.

20220215_112149

Heeter Lumber also has ZEROICE ice melt, snow shovels, Squeegees, Prime Guard, and RainX windshield washer fluid.

20211129_101851(1)

Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, Sligo, and Emlenton so you don’t have to go far to find your ice and snow removal items!

New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Emlenton: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

20220215_100554


