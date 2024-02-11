Penn State DuBois Student Athlete Jaiquil Johnson Named USCAA Player of the Week
DUBOIS, Pa. — To say that Penn State DuBois senior guard Jaiquil Johnson had an outstanding week would be an understatement.
After helping his team to two important wins within the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC), including knocking off the No. 1 team in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) men’s basketball rankings, Johnson was named the PSUAC and USCAA men’s basketball player of the week.
Beginning the week by helping his team comeback to defeat Penn State Fayette, Johnson contributed 36 points, including 24 points in the second half, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals to help the Nittany Lions secure a pivotal PSUAC win. He continued his high-level performance in the team’s next game when Penn State Greater Allegheny came to visit the PAW Center as the No. 1-ranked team in the USCAA. Trailing once again at the half, Johnson and the Nittany Lions stormed back in the second half to come away with a 99-95 victory. Johnson finished the game with 27 points, four assists, two rebounds, and a steal, all of which played a big role in DuBois pulling out the win over Greater Allegheny.
On the season, Johnson is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. He also eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone for his career earlier this season and currently sits with 1,135 points in his career.
