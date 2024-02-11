SPONSORED: Start Your Career at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has many career opportunities available.
Clarview offers a caring family atmosphere for residents and employees. The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. The “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters the building and is driven by the caring and dedicated staff.
Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!
Current Career Opportunites:
- HR/Payroll Coordinator
- Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor
- LPN Weekend Baylor
- Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)
Additional Benefits:
- New competitive market compensation
- New sign-on bonus
- Staffing ratios that exceed the National Average
- Available benefits include health care, dental, and vision
- Tuition reimbursement opportunities
To view full job descriptions and apply visit: www.clarviewnursing.com/employment
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.
For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.
