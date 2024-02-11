 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Start Your Career at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has many career opportunities available.

Clarview offers a caring family atmosphere for residents and employees. The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. The “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters the building and is driven by the caring and dedicated staff.

Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!

Current Career Opportunites:

  • HR/Payroll Coordinator
  • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
  • Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor
  • LPN Weekend Baylor
  • Certified Nurse Aides (CNA)

Additional Benefits:

  • New competitive market compensation
  • New sign-on bonus
  • Staffing ratios that exceed the National Average
  • Available benefits include health care, dental, and vision
  • Tuition reimbursement opportunities

To view full job descriptions and apply visit: www.clarviewnursing.com/employment

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

clarview logo


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.