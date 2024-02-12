Rimersburg Man Charged for Resisting Arrest, Ignoring Two Bench Warrants Faces Hearing Tomorrow

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man who was charged after he reportedly resisted arrest in Rimersburg Borough.

Court documents show that a preliminary hearing for 43-year-old Anthony Ross Hyskell, of Rimersburg, is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

He faces the following charges:

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2

Default In Required Appearance, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion County Deputy Sheriff Brandon Heller and Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department Officer Jordan Waclav responded to a known residence located in the 800 block of Main Street in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, around 12:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, to make an arrest attempt on Anthony Ross Hyskell.

Hyskell was wanted by the Clarion County Sheriff’s Office on two Common Pleas bench warrants for a failure to appear for a Sentencing Hearing on Wednesday, January 24, for an underlying charge of Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property, according to the complaint.

Officers approached the residence and knocked on the front door before they heard a male voice at the back of the house. A male approached the front door and pulled back a curtain that was draped over the front door window. The male appeared to be Hyskell, the complaint states.

Hyskell was asked to come out of the residence, to which he complied. He then closed his door so his pitbull wouldn’t exit. After being informed of the two bench warrants, Hyskell became irate and stated that he “called the courts,” and that he “did not have a ride.” He also stated “I can’t go,” the complaint indicates.

Hyskell then attempted to go back inside his residence, which led to Sheriff Heller grabbing ahold of his left arm and wrist in an attempt to stop him from going inside. Hyskell succeeded in his attempt and tried to close the door, but Sheriff Heller stopped him from closing the door completely by using his right shoulder and right foot. Hyskell then closed the door and locked the doorknob. At this point, Sheriff Heller’s foot was stuck between the door and door sill plate, the complaint notes.

Officer Waclav went around to the side of the house in case Hyskell exited the rear side door. After Sheriff Heller was able to get his foot unstuck, he successfully kicked the front door in and observed Hyskell towards the back of the house in a room that had a U.S. flag draped over the doorway. Sheriff Heller drew his taser and gave verbal orders for Hyskell to “come out now” and “get out here right now,” the complaint states.

At this point, Hyskell was still irate, saying, “I can’t go” and “I can’t go nowhere,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, both Officer Waclav and Sheriff Heller had their tasers drawn while giving verbal orders. Hyskell eventually came to the front door and exited the house. He was given verbal orders to “sit down” on a bench that was in front of the house as he kept asking to grab his phone. Hyskell even attempted to go back inside the house, at which point Sheriff Heller closed the front screen door.

Hyskell was barefoot and had no shirt on, but he had one in his hand. He was told to put on a shirt and that he would get an opportunity to call someone to get his dog. Hyskell then asked if he could still call the courts. Sheriff Heller said something comparable to, “No not by the way you just acted,” and “You are going to jail.” He advised Hyskell that he was being charged with resisting arrest, the complaint indicates.

Hyskell was arraigned at 2:27 p.m. on Friday, January 26, in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.