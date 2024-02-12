7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight
Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday
A chance of snow before 9am, then a slight chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday
A chance of snow before 1pm, then rain. High near 41. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night
Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Friday Night
A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
