Arthur Dunlap, 89, of Polk, passed away on February 9, 2024 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on March 29, 1934, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Mae (Beach) Dunlap.

On February 19, 1955, he married the love of his life, Lois J. Shields. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2018.

Arthur was a dispatcher for Franklin Bronze for over 13 years and worked for Joy Manufacturing for 30 years of which he retired in 1992.

Arthur enjoyed woodworking in his workshop making birdhouses or just puttering around.

He also enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months and camping at Vacation Land for 47 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Daniel Dunlap and his wife, Tammey, of Titusville and Karen Monks and her husband, Howard, of Rocky Grove; his grandchildren, Nathan Dunlap of Franklin, Korey Dunlap of Hermitage, and Jennifer Potter and her husband, Joel, and Josh Monks, all of Franklin; and his great-grandchildren, Bethany Lyn Dunlap, Jacob Wade Potter, and Jarett Stanley Potter.

In addition to his parents and his wife of 63 years Arthur was preceded in death by his brothers William, Wallace and Richard Dunlap and his sister Sadie Lou Tomlinson.

At this time, there will be no public services.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Arthur will be laid next to his wife at Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Arthur’s name to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

