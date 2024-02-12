Beverly A. (Myers) Greenawalt, 84, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 10, 2024, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shippenville, PA.

She was born on March 25, 1939, in Sligo, to Ivan D. and Beatrice C. (Kammerdeiner) Myers.

Beverly was a lifelong resident of Clarion County.

Beverly held a variety of jobs over the years.

She sold Avon, worked at Bud’s Market in Rimersburg, and she was a CNA at Clarview in Sligo and Golden Living Nursing Home in Shippenville and she most recently worked at the Sligo Rec Center.

Beverly was an active member of the Baker Street Church of God for 46 years.

She enjoyed traveling and visiting with family and friends.

She was a painter, an avid quilter and applique specialist according to her friends.

She created many, many beautiful projects.

She belonged to quilt groups in Chicora, Shannondale and honed her skills at Country Bear Creations and Countryside Quilts.

She took many bus trips throughout the tri-state area shopping for material and project ideas.

She will be deeply missed by her three daughters, Terry Lynne (Terry Lee) Kerr of Titusville, Karen (John) Rankin of Huey, and Laurie S. (Brian) Holler of North East, Pa.; six grandchildren, Shawn (Kristen), Dustin, Casey, Chrissy (Jamie), Kyle (Ellie), and Courtney; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Miranda), Luke (Addie) and Ashley; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jeanne of Luray, Va. and three brothers-in-law, James (Janet) Greenawalt of Knox, Paul (Connie) Greenawalt of Sligo and Steven (Velma) Greenawalt of Sligo.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Richard Greenawalt who passed away on May 19, 2000; her brother Gordon Myers, and a grandchild, Lexie Castile.

Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Baker Street Church of God, 160 Veteran Street, Rimersburg, with Rev. John Milliron officiating.

Interment will be at Sligo Cemetery, Sligo, PA.

Contributions can be made in Beverly’s honor to Baker Street Church of God, PO Box 399, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send a condolence to Beverly’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.