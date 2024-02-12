Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Ivy & Vida
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Ivy & Vida!
Ivy and Vida are young female German Shepherd and Husky mix dogs; they are bonded sisters.
They are house-trained, spayed, and their vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Ivy and Vida are friendly, smart, playful, and athletic.
They were surrendered to the rescue center when their owner could no longer care for them.
For more information on the pair, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
