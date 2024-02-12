Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Macarons

These strawberry macarons have a sweet surprise in the filling!

Ingredients

MACARON SHELL:

1-1/3 cups almond flour



2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided4 large egg whites, room temperature1/8 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons superfine sugarPink gel food coloring, optional (do not use liquid food coloring)

BUTTERCREAM FILLING:

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon strawberry powder

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

Pink gel food coloring, optional

7-1/2 teaspoons seedless strawberry jam

Directions

1. Place the almond flour and 1-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar in a food processor; pulse until thoroughly mixed to ensure almond flour is very fine. Pass the almond flour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve; discard any large pieces that remain.

2. Place egg whites and salt in a very clean bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment; whisk on medium-low speed until frothy. Slowly add superfine sugar; whisk until dissolved, 1-2 minutes. Slowly add remaining 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar; increase speed to high and whip until meringue is glossy and stiff peaks form, 1-2 minutes. If desired, add enough food coloring to achieve the desired color.

3. Gently fold the almond flour mixture into meringue, a third at a time. Using the side of a spatula, smooth the batter up the sides of the bowl several times to remove air bubbles and ensure there are no lumps; do not over mix. Run the spatula down the center of the bowl; the line in the batter should remain visible for a moment before the mixture runs back into itself.

4. Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat oven to 300°. Transfer batter into a pastry bag fitted with a #7 or #10 round tip. Pipe 1-3/8-in. rounds onto a parchment-lined tray about 1 in. apart. Tap the tray against the counter 2-3 times to remove excess air bubbles. Let macarons rest until no longer wet or sticky to the touch, 30-60 minutes. Bake, 1 tray at a time, until cookies rise about 1/8 in. to form “feet,” 14-16 minutes, rotating the tray halfway through baking. Remove the tray and let the macarons cool completely; repeat with the remaining trays. Once macarons have cooled completely, remove them from the parchment.

5. To make filling, cream butter in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment; slowly add confectioners’ sugar until incorporated. Beat in strawberry powder. Add heavy cream, vanilla, salt, and, if desired, enough food coloring to achieve the desired color; mix until smooth. Pour frosting into a pastry bag fitted with a small round tip; pipe a circle of buttercream onto the bottoms of half the macarons. Place 1/4 teaspoon of strawberry jam in the center of each frosting circle. Top with remaining macaron shells. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve.

