Clarion Psychiatric Center Attends Pennsylvania Chamber Annual Dinner
CLARION, Pa. – Dr. Kayla Lee, Director of Education & Training at Clarion Psychiatric Center, attended the 39th Annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner.
In December, Dr. Kayla Lee attended the dinner along with Sarah Lawver, Senior Director, of Legislative & Grassroots Advocacy, HAP; Stephanie Pollock, Patient Intensive Care Unit, Patient Care Manager, St. Luke’s University Health Network; Dr.Janet Passley-Clarke, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, Advanced Practice Manager-Psychiatry, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Penn State Health, Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and Nicole Stallings, President and CEO, HAP (all pictured above).
It was an incredible evening of celebrating Pennsylvania hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.
Dr. Lee provides pertinent education and training to all staff at CPC and the community on mental health topics. If you are interested in training on mental health, please contact the Clarion Psychiatric Center!
Visit clarioncenter.com to learn more about the staff and services offered.
