Featured Local Job: Youth Development Director

Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Michelle Murray - YMCA

OIL CITY, Pa – The Scenic Rivers YMCA located in Oil City, Pennsylvania, is announcing an immediate opening for a Youth Development Director.

The position is full-time exempt, salaried position, averaging 40-45 hours per week. This position supports the work of the Y, a leading non-profit committed to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, including the development and implementation of new programs.

The essential duties of the Youth Development Director will be:

  • Running and/or managing a variety of youth sport and mentoring programs, including but not limited to: basketball, soccer, t-ball, child care gym classes, dek hockey, sports clinics, gymnastics, and more
  • Other primary responsibilities will include: the operation of Adult Sports, the YMCA Unpaved program (a youth community service program using dirt bikes), and summer day camp responsibilities at Camp Coffman.

Management Duties include:

  1. Supervising a variety of staff
  2. Recruit, hire, and train staff to carry out program deliverables
  3. Prepare and maintain an annual department budget and monthly financials
  4. Develop and maintain collaborative relationships with community organizations

Qualifications:

  1. A minimum of 3 years of program management experience, preferably in a YMCA or other non-profit agency
  2. A minimum of 3 years practical experience working with school-aged program children and parents/guardians
  3. A college degree is preferred
  4. Ability to lead multi-site programs through supervision of staff, public relations, program development and fundraising
  5. Demonstrated success and knowledge of school-age child care, day camp, youth sports practices, and quality program development
  6. Proven track record of developing authentic and deepened relationships with others

Certifications:

  1. CPR, First Aid and AED required within 30 days of hire
  2. CDL Class B Passenger Endorsement within 6 months of hire
  3. Background Checks (Child Abuse, FBI, and Criminal History) within 30 days of hire
  4. Mandated Reporter Training and other YMCA trainings as required

Benefits:

  1. Health, dental and vision benefits apply after 90 days.
  2. YMCA-Sponsored Retirement (12%) is offered after 2 years.
  3. PTO and sick days are included
  4. YMCA Family Membership included, discounted programs apply

Interested applicants should apply by sending a cover letter, resume and 3 references to Jesse Kelley, CEO at jkelley@clarionymca.net by end of day, February 25th, 2024.


