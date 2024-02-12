Forest County Students Present Congressman ‘GT’ Thompson With Custom Carved Coasters

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson recently presented Associate Chief of the U.S. Forest Service Angela Coleman with cherry wood coasters handmade by technology education students in the Forest Area School District.

Students worked diligently to provide beautifully carved coasters made from cherry hardwood harvested from the Allegheny National Forest.

Congressman Thompson commented it was a privilege to deliver these on behalf of the students.

“Our students are honored to be part of the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Celebration,” a representative of the Forest Area School District told exploreClarion.com.

