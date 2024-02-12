Jane E Croyle, age 62, of Shippenville, passed away at home surrounded by family after a two year long battle with cancer.

Born on January 26,1962 in Clarion.

She was the daughter of Charles F and Elizabeth J (Lander) Rapp of Marble.

Jane graduated from Keystone High School.

On June 14, 2014 she married Robert C Croyle who survives.

Jane worked at Jamesway and Clarion Fiberboard Plant.

She enjoyed riding her four wheeler, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and playing Euchre at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Jane is survived by her mother Elizabeth, husband Robert, daughter Margaret (Maggie) Greeley and her husband Justin of Kennerdell, stepson Scott Croyle and his fiance Cindy Scott of Elizabeth, and stepdaughter Jill Moorehead and her husband James (Jim) of Elizabeth

Also surviving is her brother Charles L. (Chas) Rapp and his wife Barb of Marble, and her sister-in-law Trudy Rapp of Shippenville.

Jane was preceded in death by her son Alex A. Aaron, her father Charles F. Rapp, and two brothers Michael J Rapp and William (Bill) Rapp.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10 to 11 am.

Funeral service at the funeral home will follow at 11 am with Pastor Mike Shreckengost of the First Baptist Church of Limestone Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

