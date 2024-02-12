Local Man Facing Charges for Exposing Himself in Public Now Accused of Trespassing at Clarion Borough Church

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man who was recently charged for reportedly exposing himself in public is now accused of trespassing at a Clarion Borough church.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charge against 51-year-old Richard Blair Schilling II, of Clarion, on February 2, in Magisterial District Judge Schill’s office:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

According to a recently released criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police received a phone call from a known female regarding Richard Shilling trespassing on a church property on Wood Street in Clarion Borough, around 4:47 p.m. on Monday, January 29.

The complainant further told police that the church’s leadership board decided to not allow Shilling on their property due to a prior incident, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, Shilling went to the church around 1:05 p.m. and met with another known female who told him that he was “not allowed to be on the property anymore.” The female notified the complainant that Shilling had come to the church, and the complainant subsequently returned during this meeting.

Shilling apologized for his prior behavior and he was thanked for his apology. After a brief minute of silence, Shilling left the church, the complaint notes.

Around 4:47 p.m., Shilling returned and “entered the church property, including going into the church blessing box,” according to the complaint.

This action was caught on video surveillance, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

Shilling is also facing the following charges during the preliminary hearing regarding the indecent exposure incident on January 24, 2024:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

