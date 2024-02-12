Clarion Woman Accused of Assaulting Juvenile, Threatening Her With Kitchen Knife Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local woman who allegedly assaulted a juvenile and threatened to kill her with a knife during a domestic incident in Clarion Borough is slated for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 36-year-old Atia Alexis Aaron, of Clarion, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill presiding.

Aaron faces the following charges:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint released on Wednesday, January 10, around 5:21 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger Wright was dispatched to a residence on South 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough for a domestic incident.

Detective Wright arrived on the scene and was invited inside by Atia Aaron who explained that she and a teen girl had a disagreement, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the teen girl told police that Aaron hit her in the mouth; Aaron also allegedly admitted to this.

The teen advised police that Aaron held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.

It was noted in the complaint that Aaron “did not disagree” with the juvenile, but instead explained that she grabbed a knife and threatened her after the juvenile had kicked her.

Chief Bill Peck arrived on the scene while Detective Wright was speaking with Aaron and the juvenile. Aaron took Chief Peck and Detective Wright to the kitchen and provided them with the knife she threatened the juvenile with, according to the complaint.

The knife was described as a silver kitchen knife. It was seized by police, the complaint notes.

Aaron was arraigned at 8:15 p.m. on January 4 in front of Judge Schill.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged juvenile victim.

