NOT DONE YET: With 1,000 Points and MVP Already Under His Belt, Karns City’s Taite Beighley Focused on KSAC and D9 Titles



KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It’s already been a big year for Taite Beighley.

The senior point guard on the Karns City boys basketball team reached 1,000 career points this season.

On Monday, he was named the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Boys Basketball MVP.

But Beighley wants his senior campaign to get better.

Much better.

(Pictured above, Taite Beighley)

“Right now the goals for me are getting the KSAC and District 9 championships,” Beighley said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s the main cause. That’s what the focus is on.”

Don’t get Beighley wrong. He was honored by the recognition as the KSAC MVP. In fact, he admitted he expected to get it — not out of conceit, but confidence in himself and his abilities.

“It’s an honor, and that was one of my goals this season, along with getting the KSAC and district title,” Beighley said. “Two more to go and those are more important.”

Beighley has certainly put up MVP numbers for a team that has weapons all around him.

Beighley is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 assists, six rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.

“I have really enjoyed the opportunity to coach him and his teammates,” said Karns City coach Zach Kepple. “(I’m) excited to see where the rest of the season goes.”

Beighley and the Gremlins will get a chance at a KSAC tournament crown later this week as a prelude to the District 9 playoffs.

His calling card has been his versatility on the court. He has a quick first step and can get into prodigious scoring tears, as he did in a win over Redbank Valley when he scored 32 points.

But Beighley takes the most pride in setting up his teammates.

“I love passing more than I love scoring,” he said. “My teammates are just as good as me and I trust them completely to take care of the game or take the last shot or anything. They put the work in, too. I have full trust in those guys.”

There’s nothing Beighley wants more than to check off those final two goals of his off the list in the coming weeks.

“It would be awesome,” he said. “Especially to do it for this school and this great group.”

KSAC BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

MVP: Taite Beighley (Karns City)

FIRST TEAM

Taite Beighley (Karns City)

Owen Clouse (Redbank Valley)

Jay Clover (A-C Valley)

Jase Ferguson (Clarion-Limestone)

Devon Lauer (Clarion)

SECOND TEAM

Dawson Camper (Union)

Mason Clouse (Redbank Valley)

Jack Craig (Clarion-Limestone)

Chason Delarosa-Rugg (Moniteau)

Kieran Fricko (Redbank Valley)

THIRD TEAM

Trey Fleming (Union)

Ethan Merryman (Cranberry)

Shane Peters (Karns City)

Dawson Smail (Clarion)

Andrew Zepeda (Moniteau)

