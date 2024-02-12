PennWest Clarion’s Tri Beta to Present Women’s Health Symposium

CLARION, Pa. – The PennWest Clarion chapter of Beta Beta Beta, a national biological honorary for undergraduate students, will present a women’s health symposium from 9 a.m. to noon on February 17 in the auditorium of the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology.

“As club members, we want to spread the knowledge to other students on campus and to the general public,” said Tri Beta member Harini Dasi. “Education on women’s health is fundamental for the well-being of individuals and the broader community. It enables better health decisions. Knowledge of preventive health care can help in the early detection and prevention of diseases specific to women, such as breast and cervical cancer.”

The symposium will feature various medical professionals speaking about topics pertaining to women’s health. Among the professionals are alumni Rebecca Burkert-Smith ‘96 and Kevin Hart ‘12. The schedule includes:

8:30-9 a.m.: Breakfast and registration

9-9:10 a.m.: Opening remarks and Tri-Beta new members induction ceremony

9:10-9:35 a.m.: Rebecca Burkert-Smith, MS, Pharm.D., “Polypharmacy for Women”

9:35-10 a.m.: Michelle Warncke, MD, “Women’s Health Outcomes as a Result of Male-Centric Medical Studies/Healthcare Systems”

10-10:25 a.m.: Sandra M. Lentz, CRNP, “Contraceptive Options and Cervical Cancer Screening”

10:25-10:35 a.m.: Break

10:35-11 a.m.: Emily R. Carbaugh, MD, “PCOS and Endometriosis in Women”

11-11:25 a.m.: Kevin Hart, PhD, “Stress Urinary Incontinence and Research Progress Towards Cell Therapy Treatment”

11:25 – 11:50 a.m.: Kristen Campbell, BSN RN, “Health Care Challenges of Women with Disabilities”

Noon: Lunch

Those attending may come and go throughout the event. The symposium is free, and breakfast and lunch are complimentary.

Registration is required, either online at https://bit.ly/42z3oqq or in person on the day of the event.

“The public should gain several key insights and benefits that extend beyond the immediate scope of individual health,” Dasi said. “By achieving these understandings and shifts in perspective, education on women’s health can lead to more informed, equitable and compassionate societies that prioritize the health and wellbeing of all their members.”

