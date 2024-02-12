Police: Pickup Crashes into Amish Horse & Buggy That Blew Through Stop Sign Near Route 338

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a pickup truck collided with a horse and buggy that failed to come to a stop at an intersection in Beaver Township Sunday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:37 a.m. on Sunday, February 11, on State Route 338, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say an Amish buggy was traveling north on Wentlings Corners Road, approaching the Route 338 intersection, while a 2017 RAM 2500.

The Amish buggy proceeded through the stop sign without stopping and traveled onto Route 338, causing it to be impacted by the truck.

The operator and passenger of the buggy were not injured. The driver of the truck was also not injured.

Witnesses were present at the scene, police noted.

Police were assisted by Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc.

