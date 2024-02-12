 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Crash on Route 66

Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer along Route 66 in Limestone Township late Wednesday evening.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Saturday, February 10, the crash happened along State Route 66, near Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

Police say 27-year-old Kaitlin A. Nichols, of Sigel, was traveling east on Olean Trail and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 66.

Nichols’ 2018 Ford Escape entered Route 66 and was struck in the left front bumper by a 2017 Kenworth Northwest tractor-trailer operated by 45-year-old Terry L. Wright Jr., of Mills.

Nichols was transported to a medical facility by Clarion Hospital EMS with an injury of unknown severity.

Wright was not injured.

Both drivers were using a seat belt.

The Ford and the tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage.

Police were assisted on the scene by Limestone Township Fire Department, Rustler Sales & Service, and East Main Towing.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.