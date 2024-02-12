Police Release Details of Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Crash on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer along Route 66 in Limestone Township late Wednesday evening.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Saturday, February 10, the crash happened along State Route 66, near Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

Police say 27-year-old Kaitlin A. Nichols, of Sigel, was traveling east on Olean Trail and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 66.

Nichols’ 2018 Ford Escape entered Route 66 and was struck in the left front bumper by a 2017 Kenworth Northwest tractor-trailer operated by 45-year-old Terry L. Wright Jr., of Mills.

Nichols was transported to a medical facility by Clarion Hospital EMS with an injury of unknown severity.

Wright was not injured.

Both drivers were using a seat belt.

The Ford and the tractor-trailer sustained disabling damage.

Police were assisted on the scene by Limestone Township Fire Department, Rustler Sales & Service, and East Main Towing.

