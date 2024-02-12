 

SPONSORED: C&A Trees Spring Workshop Seminar Scheduled for March 2

Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

C&A
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – C&A Trees will be hosting a Spring Workshop Seminar on Saturday, March 2.

Do you have cabin fever? Are you dreaming about your landscape or are you trying to attract more butterflies, birds, and bees and plant more responsibly? Do you want to learn more about the benefits of organic fertilizers, and soils, and what systemics are best for your landscape?

Reserve your ticket for C&A Trees Spring Workshop & Seminar!

The workshop will feature 3 different time slots on 3 different topics:

9:30 a.m. Seminar: $45

  • Natives: Landscape applications for pollinators are sure to have your landscape crawling with caterpillars, butterflies, birds, and bees.

11:00 a.m. Seminar: $45

  • Learn about exciting and more responsible plant selections to supplement old favorites that have fallen out of environmental favor.

1:00 p.m. Seminar: $45

  • Learn about why plants need fertilizer, plant nutrition and benefits of natural organics, and what the best systemic insecticides are to use for your landscaping.

The ticket cost for each seminar is $45.00.

The workshop and seminar includes; the seminar, you plant a hanging basket or planter and leave it at C&A Trees until on or before May 4th, one day discount shopping, and The Brick Oven Pizza will be serving up fresh hot pizza– all inclusive in your ticket cost of $45.00.

To reserve your ticket(s) stop by the C&A Trees garden center at 53 Tree Lane Clarion, Pa. 16214, or call 814-745-3232.

