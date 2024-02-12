 

State Police Calls: Clarion Man Charged in Domestic Dispute; Theft in Clarion Twp.; Teen Accused of Criminal Mischief

Monday, February 12, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Domestic Assault in Clarion Twp.

On February 8 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m., State Police were dispatched along Staab Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County to investigate a report of domestic violence.

According to Trooper Lash, the suspect is 35-year-old Trey Gervasoni, of Clarion.

The victim is a 32-year-old Strattanville female.

Gervasoni is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

He is awaiting arraignment.

Theft in Clarion Township

State Police responded to an area along Hartman Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County on February 9 around 8:52 a.m. to investigate a theft.

According to Trooper Floor, a(n) unknown actor(s) entered the property and tole a weed whacker and fled in an unknown direction.

The Stahl weed hacker is valued at $150.

The victim is a 64-year-old Clarion male.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Township

On February 9 around 4:19 p.m., Trooper McGinnis investigated a criminal mischief incident along Railroad Street in Clarion Township, Clarion County.

The victim is listed as a 45-year-old Clarion male.

Damages are listed at the following:

– Plumbing Pipes and Fittings – $100
– Window – $200

The suspect was a 16-year-old Clarion male.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

