WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch Issued for Clarion County; Up to 6 Inches of Snow Possible
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to six inches of snow is possible. ExploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Winter Storm Wath at 4:27 a.m. on Monday, February 12, 2024:
Winter Storm Watch
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
427 AM EST Mon Feb 12 2024
Winter Storm Watch in effect from February 12, 06:00 PM EST until February 13, 01:00 PM EST
FOR THE COUNTIES OF:
Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Tionesta, Clarion, Punxsutawney, and Brookville
427 AM EST Mon Feb 12 2024
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible.
* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…From this evening through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.