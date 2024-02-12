WoodFest 2024: A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Community

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — WoodFest 2024 is opening vendor applications for its highly-anticipated event from March 22-24 in Clarion.

The festival features an indoor marketplace at the Clarion Mall and an outdoor marketplace at the Clarion County Park, each offering unique experiences and opportunities for vendors and visitors alike.

The indoor marketplace will not only feature a variety of vendors showcasing their crafts and products but also host engaging activities for kids. Prominent organizations such as the Lumber Heritage Region and Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group will present educational presentations and displays. Additionally, the much-anticipated Wood Mobile will be on-site, offering an interactive and educational experience.

Meanwhile, the outdoor marketplace promises an array of attractions, including spectacular chainsaw carvers and enlightening presentations. Dr. Joseph Croskey will lead a workshop on mindfulness meditation and forest bathing, highlighting the benefits of being present and connected with nature.

Kathleen Ellwood will present a workshop on the Five Pillars of Health, focusing on holistic well-being. WoodFest’s indoor and outdoor marketplaces offer an ideal environment for vendors from various backgrounds, including food artisans, crafters, and artists.

The outdoor marketplace will operate on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 700 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The indoor marketplace will be open Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and continue Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to bring together a wide variety of vendors, artists, and craftspeople to celebrate the wood industry and our region,” said Tyler Hopper, WoodFest’s Marketing Coordinator. “WoodFest 2024 is more than a festival; it’s a platform for learning, sharing, and experiencing the richness of our region’s heritage.”

Vendors interested in participating can apply online at https://woodfest2024.com/vendor-application.

For more information about WoodFest 2024, including event details and attendance information, please visit

https://woodfest2024.com.

