7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Rain, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 4pm. High near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday Night
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 10pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Friday Night
Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Washington’s Birthday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
