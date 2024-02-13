AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. – Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.521 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.521

Average price during the week of February 5, 2024: $3.444

Average price during the week of February 13, 2023: $3.833

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.547 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.591. Forest County drivers are paying an average of #3.607. The average in Jefferson County is $3.574.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.522 Altoona

$3.494 Beaver

$3.598 Bradford

$3.363 Brookville

$3.542 Butler

$3.404 Clarion

$3.537 DuBois

$3.525 Erie

$3.548 Greensburg

$3.534 Indiana

$3.535 Jeannette

$3.556 Kittanning

$3.545 Latrobe

$3.547 Meadville

$3.589 Mercer

$3.432 New Castle

$3.516 New Kensington

$3.540 Oil City

$3.505 Pittsburgh

$3.466 Sharon

$3.514 Uniontown

$3.598 Warren

$3.520 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas has risen five cents over the past week to $3.19. Seasonal demand increases, higher costs for oil, and routine refinery maintenance have pushed pump prices higher. Today’s national average is 12 cents higher than a month ago but 22 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.14 to 8.81 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.1 million barrels to 251 million barrels. Higher gas demand and tighter supply have contributed to elevated pump prices.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 55 cents to settle at $73.86. Oil prices rose after the EIA reported that refinery oil processing was down slightly from 82.9 to 82.4 percent, signaling that winter maintenance increases ahead of the spring driving season continues. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 5.5 million barrels to 427.4 million barrels.

