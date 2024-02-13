Diana S. Lauer, 70, of Marseilles, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, IL.

She was born January 10, 1954, in Oil City to Charles and Mary (Henry) Firster.

In 1975, she married Brett Lauer of Oil City who survives.

Diana attended St. Stephen School and graduated in 1971 from Cranberry High School.

She was employed by CPT in Franklin. Diana and Brett lived in San Diego and New Mexico while Brett was in the Navy.

In 1992, their family relocated to Marseilles, IL, and she was employed as a dispatcher for the Marseilles Police and Emergency Services.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Brett; two sons, Timothy and Andrew Lauer; two granddaughters, Chloe and Quinn Lauer; her mother, Mary Firster; her mother-in-law, Kathleen Dittman; her sisters-in-law, Susan Birocco and Teresa Eury; a brother-in-law, Mark Lauer; and two aunts, Loretta and P. Candice Henry.

She was preceded in death by her father, Chuck; her brother, Joseph Rossiter; a brother-in-law, Gary Lauer; an aunt, Patricia Hoff; and two uncles, Richard and Joseph Henry.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 17 at Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City.

Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

