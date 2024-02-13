Don Elslager passed away quietly Friday evening at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center.

Born July 31, 1933 to Paul A. Elslager and Hilda (Ferringer) Elslager, who have since preceded him in death.

Don grew up surrounded by electronics for his dad and uncle operated a television and radio.

After high school Don relocated to Cleveland, Ohio and went to work for the FAA.

Where, again, attracted to the field of electronics went on to have a rewarding career as a senior electronics engineer responsible for keeping flight operation equipment operational.

After retiring Don moved back to Clarion and built a home, himself, in the Limestone area.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, built and flew model airplanes and continued his long term interest with shortwave radio.

Don is survived by his brother Paul, of Phoenix, AZ.

Don was preceded in death by his lifelong friend Jean Smith Slagle.

He will be forever remembered and missed as a good friend cousin by Jim Elslager of Corry, PA and Dick Elslager of Venice, FL. Also his numerous friends, especially his twice weekly dinner companions, Herald and Dick.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be held in the Clarion Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

