Featured Local Job: Customer Success Manager

Hopper Corp is seeking a Customer Success Manager.

Hopper Corp, a leading provider in marketing materials, promotional products, signs, and vinyl graphics, alongside our subsidiaries Genesis Screens and Shopteamwear.com, is looking for a dynamic and versatile individual to join the team. This unique position spans responsibilities across customer account management, outside sales representative, and marketing support, offering an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of our diverse operations.

Primary Role at Shopteamwear.com:

As an Account Manager, you’ll play a critical role in helping customers launch successful online apparel fundraisers and order custom apparel. Your mission will be to manage customer accounts effectively, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.

You’ll act as the primary liaison between our clients and our team, coordinating with our marketing department to deploy strategies that enhance customer engagement and store performance.

Keeping our teams and clients well-informed, you’ll manage communications and updates, ensuring everyone is in sync with the latest developments.

Additional Responsibilities:

Beyond your role at Shopteamwear.com, you’ll extend your expertise as an Outside Sales Representative for Genesis Screens, specializing in custom apparel, and Hopper Corp’s broader range of products and services.

Your goal will be to identify new business opportunities, engage potential clients, and expand our market presence across all facets of our operation.

Flexibility to adapt and contribute to various marketing and sales initiatives as needed across the Hopper Corp family of companies.

What They’re Looking For:

A passionate, organized team player with a flair for sales and marketing.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.

Someone cool and enthusiastic about helping our customers and teams achieve their goals.

Previous experience in sales, account management, or a related field is preferred.

Why Join Hopper Corp?

Opportunity to work with a diverse set of companies and products.

A supportive team environment where creativity and initiative are rewarded.

Competitive compensation and opportunities for professional growth.

How to Apply:

If you’re excited about the prospect of contributing to our companies in a meaningful way, they’d love to hear from you!

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect fit for this role to info@hoppercorp.com.

Join Hopper Corp, and create success together!

