 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Featured Local Job: Customer Success Manager

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Hopper Corp is seeking a Customer Success Manager.

Hopper Corp, a leading provider in marketing materials, promotional products, signs, and vinyl graphics, alongside our subsidiaries Genesis Screens and Shopteamwear.com, is looking for a dynamic and versatile individual to join the team. This unique position spans responsibilities across customer account management, outside sales representative, and marketing support, offering an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of our diverse operations.

Primary Role at Shopteamwear.com:

  • As an Account Manager, you’ll play a critical role in helping customers launch successful online apparel fundraisers and order custom apparel. Your mission will be to manage customer accounts effectively, ensuring a seamless and rewarding experience.
  • You’ll act as the primary liaison between our clients and our team, coordinating with our marketing department to deploy strategies that enhance customer engagement and store performance.
  • Keeping our teams and clients well-informed, you’ll manage communications and updates, ensuring everyone is in sync with the latest developments.

Additional Responsibilities:

  • Beyond your role at Shopteamwear.com, you’ll extend your expertise as an Outside Sales Representative for Genesis Screens, specializing in custom apparel, and Hopper Corp’s broader range of products and services.
  • Your goal will be to identify new business opportunities, engage potential clients, and expand our market presence across all facets of our operation.
  • Flexibility to adapt and contribute to various marketing and sales initiatives as needed across the Hopper Corp family of companies.

What They’re Looking For:

  • A passionate, organized team player with a flair for sales and marketing.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.
  • Someone cool and enthusiastic about helping our customers and teams achieve their goals.
  • Previous experience in sales, account management, or a related field is preferred.

Why Join Hopper Corp?

  • Opportunity to work with a diverse set of companies and products.
  • A supportive team environment where creativity and initiative are rewarded.
  • Competitive compensation and opportunities for professional growth.

How to Apply:

If you’re excited about the prospect of contributing to our companies in a meaningful way, they’d love to hear from you!

Please send your resume and a brief cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect fit for this role to info@hoppercorp.com.

Join Hopper Corp, and create success together!


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.