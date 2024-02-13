Featured Local Job: Full-Time Laborer

 

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

J&J Feeds and Needs in Shippenville currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

The job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50-pound and 100-pound bags.

Hours of work:

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Saturday

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 or 814-849-0175 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint BLVD, Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.


