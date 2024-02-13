Featured Local Job: Group Supervisor
The Western Secure Treatment Unit in Emlenton, PA, a program operated by Rite of Passage, is looking for a Group Supervisor.
The Group Supervisor’s work is performed under general supervision and requires knowledge of the policies, procedures, regulations, licensing, and federal, state and local law concerning students within the program and supervised staff. The Group Supervisor exercises considerable independent judgment and authority on a daily basis through direction and supervision of both students and staff in order to meet expectations of the services provided.
The Group Supervisor exercises direct control and direction over subordinate staff such as Senior Coach Counselors, Coach Counselors, Night Coach Counselors, transportation, etc. as assigned in the safety, care and around-the-clock supervision of students in the program.
The Group Supervisor’s duties include participation and authority in decisions involving processes to hire, transfer, suspend, layoff, promote, discharge, assign, evaluate performance, reward or discipline other employees and program delivery
Salary: $50,000 USD per year
Click below for a full description
Group Supervisor
The Western Secure Treatment Unit is located at 12 Dakota Drive Emlenton, PA, 16373.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.