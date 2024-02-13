Featured Local Job: Management Information Systems Director
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 11:02 AM
The Clarion-Limestone Area School District has an opening for a Management Information Systems Director.
260-day, Act 93 Position
It is preferred that the candidate hold a degree in Management Information Systems or Computer Science.
School setting experience preferred.
Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to:
Mr. Brian Weible, Superintendent
4091 C-L School Road
Strattanville, PA 16258
or email: bweible@clasd.net.
Clarion-Limestone Area School District is an EOE.
