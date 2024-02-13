 

Featured Local Job: Management Information Systems Director

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District has an opening for a Management Information Systems Director.

260-day, Act 93 Position

It is preferred that the candidate hold a degree in Management Information Systems or Computer Science.

School setting experience preferred.

Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to:

Mr. Brian Weible, Superintendent
4091 C-L School Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

or email: bweible@clasd.net.

Clarion-Limestone Area School District is an EOE.


