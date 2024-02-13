Featured Local Job: Park Helper
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 10:02 AM
Clarion County has an opening for a Park Helper.
Position: Park Helper
Seasonal Position (April-October)
Department: County Park, Clarion, PA
Pay Grade: $11/hour
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 7, 2024
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4:00 PM.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
View full job details here: https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Employment%20Opportunities/Park%20Helper.pdf
