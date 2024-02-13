Featured Local Job: Program Manager

 

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Clarion County has an opening for a Program Manager.

Position: Program Manager

Full-Time, Exempt 80 hours per pay

Department: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

Pay Grade: $52,780.00-$62,980.00

Benefits:
– Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance.
– Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees.
– 5 vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off
– Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY
A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

View full job details here: https://cms9files.revize.com/clarioncountypa/Document%20Center/Department/Employment%20Opportunities/Program%20Manager.pdf


