Oil Region Astronomical Public Night Set for Saturday

SENECA, Pa. – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night including a presentation by ORAS member Gary Purinton at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

The presentation will include an explanation of eclipses in general, details about the April 8 total solar eclipse, the challenges of photographing a solar eclipse, and the efforts by the 2024 Eclipse Megamovie project to organize and train volunteers and to create a time-lapse movie from images of the corona taken along the eclipse path as the moon’s shadow crosses the United States.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. Members of the general public, educators, and students from surrounding schools are strongly encouraged to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities followed by a presenter.

In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How can I register?

Click the link below or copy to your browser to register.

https://forms.gle/Ho9KLQN7FsmKfqHeA

ORAS Public Night Agenda

6:50 PM – 7:00 PM: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure your system is working. (The link will be emailed to you once you register)

7:00 PM – 7:10 PM: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 PM – 8:00 PM: Education Presentation – The 2024 Eclipse Megamovie: Capturing Totality

About the Presenter

Gary Purinton is a retired science educator, having taught Earth and Space Science and Physical Science for 30 years in the public school system. He was planetarium director for 25 years in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Prior to retirement from PennWest Clarion, Gary taught Earth Science, Physical Science, Solar System, and Stellar Astronomy. Gary currently volunteers at the PW Clarion Donald D. Pierce Planetarium. While in Fairfax County, Gary also served as vice-president of the Analemma Society, a non-profit organization that is developing an astronomically themed public park with an online observatory in the darkest night sky location within a 30-mile radius of the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area.

Gary has a B.S. in science, a B.S. in science education, and an M.Ed. in earth science. He is currently participating in the 2024 Total Eclipse Megamovie project, which is coordinating a nationwide effort to photograph totality from locations along the eclipse path and to use the collected data to create a time-lapse video of the corona during the entire event.

For more information about ORAS and its events, visit http://www.oras.org/events-and-outreach.html.

