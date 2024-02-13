Police: Indiana-Area Man Arrested, Charged with Arson

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. – The Troop A Fire Marshal Unit arrested an Indiana-area man following an investigation into an overnight apartment fire in Indiana County.

(Photo courtesy Indiana Fire Association.)

Kailum Jamal Miller, 28, of Indiana, Pa., was charged with 17 felony counts of arson and related offenses, causing or risking catastrophe, and criminal mischief.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of arson and related offenses and recklessly endangering another person, and a summary count of arson and related offenses.

On February 12, 2024, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana Fire Association and Citizens’ Ambulance Service to a commercial structure fire at 310 Maple Street in White Township.

The Homer City, Creekside, Cherryhill Township, and Coral/Graceton volunteer fire departments were also dispatched to assist.

Responding firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to Apartment F. Apartment F was found to be unoccupied while adjoining apartments were occupied.

No injuries were reported; however, three residents of an adjoining apartment were displaced and the Troop A Fire Marshal Unit was requested to respond to investigate.

Upon investigation, Miller, who was known to be living alone in Apartment F, was identified as the suspect. With assistance from the Indiana Borough Police Department, Miller was located and taken into custody early this morning without incident.

In the course of the investigation, troopers determined that Miller intentionally started the fire with a small lighter, which he used to ignite a bare mattress and a coat. He then left the apartment and fled the area on foot.

Miller was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee and was remanded to the Indiana County Jail instead of $100,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27 at 11:00 a.m.

