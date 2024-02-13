Leads Sought After Two Welders Stolen in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are seeking leads regarding a theft investigation in Washington Township.

According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Monday, February 13, the burglary occurred near State Route 157 and State Route 208, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say two AC/DC welders were stolen from the above location sometime between 3:30 p.m. on January 25, and 11:51 a.m. on February 6.

The welders are described as brown, orange and white from the 1980s.

Each welder is valued at $200.00.

The victim is a 54-year-old Leeper man.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

