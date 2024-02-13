SPONSORED: Kerle Tire Company Offering Special on Alignments, Brakes, and Parts with Purchase of 4 Tires
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Kerle Tire Company in Clarion is offering specials on alignments, brakes, and parts with the purchase of four tires during the month of February.
Stop in at 1283 Mays Road in Clarion to take advantage of their February specials!
Kerle Tire Company is your one-stop, on-the-spot headquarters for a complete line of quality tires.
Click here to view their tire catalog.
Wheel Alignment Service
For more information, call 814-226-6657, visit Kerle Tire’s website at https://www.kerletire.com/, or check out their Facebook page here.
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.