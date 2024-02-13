St. Michael’s School Demolition Scheduled

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The halls of Saint Michael’s school building in Fryburg once housed the joyful noise of students in grades first through eighth grades, but soon, even the halls will be gone.

Nelson. E. Karg constructed the concrete and brick building from 1948 through 1949. The new school was built for a cost of $140,000.00. In 1963, the school added additional classrooms and a large multipurpose room. Approximately 50 years later, the school closed in 2005.

Nisewonger Construction will soon demolish the old-school building and connected offices that held so many memories for students and parishioners.

It will be the second time the Saint Michael was demolished. The original school, the first rural parochial school in the Erie Diocese, was established there in 1855.

Kevin D. Beichner and six of his siblings remember attending the second school. I remember when Father Theobald would come to the school with his unlit cigar and look at each student’s report card with them. “He was pretty funny and had a nickname for everyone,” Beichner said.

A look at some of the report cards showed the various subjects covered. It included general knowledge, Bible history, US history, geography, penmanship, composition, grammar, language, reading, spelling, and Christian doctrine.

“We all went through eight grades, but many people would leave after sixth grade.”

Beichner, a local historian, chronicled the history of Fryburg in “A Fryburg Collection,” a book of postcards and photographs. Copies are still available at Dan Smith’s Candies, Fallers’ Antique Depot in Fryburg, and Montana’s Restaurant in Fryburg.

“The nuns are what kept those schools going,” Beichner said. “A priest started it, and he got these nuns from Erie. Then they switched from the Benedictine to the St. Joseph order.”

Looking back in history, thanks to Beichner’s book, the need for a school can be traced back to 1847, when Father Andrew Scopas felt Saint Michael’s Parish needed a school for the children.

Under his direction, a school was opened in Ferdinand Ditz’s house. Ditz drove to St. Marys to secure the first teacher, Miss Magdalena Bush. She was held in the highest esteem by all and continued her instruction until she died in 1850. As enrollment increased, the Ditz home became too crowded, and the lower story of the church became the school room. It became too small, and a rustic Logue school was created and directed in 1855 on land owned by John Ditz. The school was located south of where the current hall was scheduled for demolition.

By the early 1870s, the school had outgrown its quarters. In 1876, under the direction of Father Kuehn, a large brick building that combined the school, convent, and hall was started. The school also arranged with the Benedictine sisters of St. Mary’s to take over the school. Sister Pauline McDermott, Sister Benedict Blasius, and Sister Hyacinth Halter arrived in Fryburg for the fall term in 1876, the start of 44 years of service to the parish by the Benedictine sisters. In 1876, 150 children were attending the school. First through fourth grades were in one room, and fifth through eighth grades were in another room on the first floor. The top floor was used as a hall and for church meetings.

Before the school building was finished, Father Kuehn was transferred to Marietta, Ohio, and Father George Meyer replaced him. In the early days of the school, the school’s language was German. As late as 19092-1910, German was still taught, and after 1910 it was discontinued.

With World War II over and men returning home, Monsignor Francis Theobald was kept busy, performing many delayed weddings. War restrictions had ruled out any building or improvements, but Father’s thoughts turned to the acute need for a new school.

Architect Leon Hufnagel of Clarion drew plans for the school and convent complex. Hufnagel was the grandson of Andy Hufnagel of marble, who did the blacksmith work on the bell tower when the stone church was built.

Work proceeded, and the cornerstone for the school was laid on August 11, 1948. By the spring of 1949, the convent was ready for occupancy and was inspected by Bishop Gannon, who described it as a “dream house.” After years of living with antiquated facilities, “the sisters were rewarded with a lovely home.”

St. Michael’s operated its own school bus, and the school was built for approximately $140,000. In 1963, additional classrooms and a larger multipurpose room were added.

Dedication of the new school was held on May 9, 1949. In the fall of that year, a parish school bus was purchased, and for the first time, children in outlining districts of the parish had transportation to the school, a new three-stall garage was erected, and the old school was dismantled.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the contractor, employees, and a few townspeople. Nelson F. Karg, a contractor of Fryburg, is shown standing directly behind the cornerstone. Reverend Theobald laid the cornerstone of the new parochial school building.

