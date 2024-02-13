State Police Calls: Vehicle Crashes into Tree on Canoe Ripple Road; Area Man Faces DUI Charges; Retail Theft Investigation

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Area Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Forest County

A traffic stop in Harmony Township led to the arrest of a Pleasantville man on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of February 3, 2024.

Trooper R. Vantine of the Pennsylvania State Police Marienville patrol unit conducted the stop along Main Street near Fleming Hill Road for a traffic violation. Upon interaction with the driver, it was suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, identified as a 27-year-old Pleasantville man, was subsequently taken to PSP Warren for a chemical breath test.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

Investigation Ongoing into Reported Retail Theft in Jenks Township

An investigation is currently underway following a report of retail theft in a convenience store located at 42085 Route 66, Jenks Township, Forest County.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Marienville patrol unit received the report on January 31, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m. The incident had taken place at an earlier date, with the time of the theft reported as 1:00 p.m. on January 29, 2024.

Trooper R. Vantine is leading the investigation of the alleged theft. At the moment, further details about the incident have not been released, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Vehicle Crash on Icy Canoe Ripple Road

An early morning crash on Canoe Ripple Road led to a vehicle sliding off the icy road and hitting a rock boulder and a tree, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on February 9, 2024, at the bottom of the hill near Canoe Ripple Bridge in Licking Township.

Trooper Doverspike reports that the driver of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, who was hauling a utility trailer, lost control of the vehicle while navigating the icy downhill road.

The vehicle reportedly slid down the hill and struck a rock boulder and a tree with its front left tire and bumper. Despite the impact, the driver was able to drive away from the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and no EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.